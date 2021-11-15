Headlines

Education

Education

RRC Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1785 posts at rrcser.co.in – Check eligibility, direct link to apply

RRC South Eastern Railway is inviting applications for 1785 Apprentice posts.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2021, 03:52 PM IST

RRC South Eastern Railway is inviting applications for 1785 Apprentice posts under Apprentice Act 1961. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of RRC South Eastern Railway, rrcser.co.in. The last date to apply for the recruitment is December 14, 2021.

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: ACT Apprentices  

No. of Vacancy: 1785     

Pay Scale: Not Specified

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Division/ Workshop wise Details

Kharagpur Workshop: 360

Signal & Telecom Kharagpur Workshop: 87

Track Machine Workshops /Kharagpur: 120

SSE(Works)/ Eng/Kharagpur: 28

Carriage& Wagon Depot/Kharagpur: 121

Diesel Loco Shed/Kharagpur: 50

Sr .DEE(G)/Kharagpur: 90

TRD Depot/ electrical/ Kharagpur: 40

EMU Shed/ Electrical/ TPKR: 40

Electric loco Shed/Santragachi: 36

Sr. DEE(G) Chakraoharpur: 93

Electric Traction Depot/Chakraoharpur: 30

Carriage&Wagon Depot/Chakraoharpur: 65

Electric Loco Shed/Tata: 72

Engineering Workshop/SINI: 100

Track Machine Workshop/SINI: 07

SSE(Works)/ Eng/Chakradharpur: 26

Electric loco Shed/ Bonoamunda: 50

Diesel loco Shed/ Bonoamunda: 52

Sr. DEE(G)ADRA: 30

Carriage& Wagon Depot/ADRA: 65

Diesel Loco Shed/ BKSC: 33

TRD Depot Electrical ADRA: 30

Electric loco Shed/BKSC: 31

Flash Butt Building Plant/Jharsuguda: 25

SSE(Works)/ Eng/ADRA: 24

Carriage& Wagon Depot/ Ranchi: 30

Sr. DEE(G)/Ranchi: 30

TRD Depot Electrical/Ranchi: 10

SSE(Works)/Engg Ranchi: 10

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done class 10th and ITI in relevant trade.            

Age Limit: 15 to 24 years

Application Fee: Pay the application fee through online mode (Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking) or Challan.

For Gen/OBC: 100/-       

For SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website rrcser.co.in.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on merit.

Notification: rrcser.co.in 

