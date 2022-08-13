RRC RRB Group D exam 2022 admit card to be released today at rrbcdg.gov.in

File photo

RRC RRB Group D Admit Card 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to release RRB admit card for the pan-India Level I Group D recruitment exam, Phase 1 soon. As per media reports, RRC RRB Group D Admit Card 2022 will be released today, August 13, 2022. Candidates can download the admit card through the official website of the Board — rrbcdg.gov.in. The Group D Phase 1 exams will be held between August 17 to 25, 2022. The examination will be conducted in various phases. Exam City Intimation Slip for the Level 1 exam will be issued on August 09.

As per reports, nearly 103,769 posts under Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix will be filled in various departments of Indian Railways. “Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation LINK,” the official statement reads.

RRB Group D exam admit card: Know how to download