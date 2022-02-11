Railway Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for 756 posts in East Coast Railway RRC Bhubaneshwar – Details here

East Coast Railway (ECoR) RRC Bhubaneshwar is inviting applications for 756 Act Apprentice posts under The Apprentices Act 1961 in the designated trades at Workshops/Units. The last date to apply is March 7, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rrcbbs.org.in.

East Coast Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Act Apprentices in Various Trade / Workshop

No. of Vacancy: 756

East Coast Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Workshop wise Details

Carriage Repair Workshop, Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar: 190 posts

Khurda Road Division: 237 posts

Waltair Division: 263 posts

Sambalpur Division: 66 posts

East Coast Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done class 10th with 50% marks and ITI course in the relevant trade

Age Limit: 15 to 24 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card, Credit Card or Net Banking.

For Gen /OBC/EWS: 100/-

For SC/ST/PWD/Women candidate: No fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website eastcoastrail.indianrailways.gov.in OR rrcbbs.org.in.

Starting Date for Online Application Submission: February 08, 2022

Last Date for Online Application Submission: March 07, 2022

East Coast Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be on the basis of Merit List prepared in respect Marks obtained required Qualification.

East Coast Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: etrpindia.com/rrc_bbn