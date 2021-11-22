RRC Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for bumper vacancies at rrcecr.gov.in – Check eligibility, selection process

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of the North Central Railway is inviting applications for 1,600 Apprentice posts. Vacancies have been announced for various posts including Welder, Winder, Machinist, Carpenter, Electrician, Painter, Mechanic and Wireman.

The application process is underway since November 2. The last date to apply is December 1, 2021

Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Prayagraj division: 703 vacancies

Jhansi division: 480 vacancies

WorkShop Jhansi: 185 vacancies

Agra division: 296 vacancies

Railway Recruitment 2021: Educational qualifications

The candidate should have done class 10th or any other equivalent examination degree with at least 50% marks. Candidates must also have ITI or National Certificate for the respective trade. The certificate should be affiliated with NCVT or SCVT.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Age limit

A candidate should have been born between December 1, 1997, and November 11, 2006.

Railway Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates are required to apply online by visiting the official website of RRC (ECR) rrcecr.gov.in. Detailed instructions for filling up online application is available on the website.

Mode of Selection: Selection for Apprenticeship training will be on the basis of a merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification for a particular Division/Unit. The merit list will be prepared taking the average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculations (with a minimum of 50% (aggregate marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both. For the purpose of calculation of percentage of matriculation, marks obtained by the candidates in all subjects will be reckoned and not on the basis of marks of any subject or a group of subjects.

Railway Recruitment 2021 notification: recruitmentweb.net