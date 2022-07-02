RRC North Central Railway Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Apply for 1664 posts at rrcpryj.org

File photo

RRC North Central Railway Prayagraj is inviting applications for 1664 Act Apprentice in Prayagraj, Jhansi and Agra Division. The last date to apply is August 01, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rrcpryj.org.

RRC North Central Railway Recruitment 2022:

Post: Act Apprentice

No. of Vacancy: 1664

Pay Scale: As per Apprenticeship rules

RRC North Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done class 10th exam or its equivalent with minimum 50% marks and possess essential ITI passed certificate in related trade from a recognized Industrial Training Institute affiliated to NCVT/SCVT.

Age Limit: 15 to 24 years

Trade wise slots: The details of Trade wise and Division/ Workshop wise, number of Applicants to be engaged for training as Act Apprentices along with the break-up of reservation for applicants belonging to SC/ST/OBC/EWS categories and for PWD’s/Ex- Servicemen are furnished in Annexure ‘A’.

Application Fee: Pay the application fee through Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards / Mobile Wallets

For Gen/OBC/EWS: 100/-

For SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website rrcpryj.org.

Opening Date: July 02, 2022

Last date to apply: August 01, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on 10th and ITI academic merit.

Notification: rrcpryj.org/Downloads/Notification