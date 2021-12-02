RRC North Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 21 posts at rrcpryj.org – Check salary, eligibility, last date

North Central Railway, RRC is inviting applications from candidates to apply for posts against the sports quota.

North Central Railway (RRC) is inviting applications from sportspersons having minimum sports norms and educational qualifications in various sports fields for recruitment on Gr ‘C’ posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of RRC, Prayagraj on rrcpryj.org. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 25, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 21 posts.

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total posts: 21

Salary: PB-I Rs 5200-20200 (Grade pay Rs 1900/2000)

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Disciplines:

Athletes

Badminton

Boxing

Cricket

Gymnastics

Hockey

Powerlifting

Tennis

Table Tennis

Weight Lifting

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria:

For GP 1900/2000: Candidate should have a qualification of Intermediate or equivalent examination passed from any recognized board.

For Technical Posts: Candidates must be Act Apprentice/ ITI. The certificate of Act Apprentice/ ITI must be approved by SCVT/NCVT.

Age limit: 18 to 25 years

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Selection Process:

The selection process is on the basis of trials and assessment of sports achievements. The candidates who are found fit in trials will only be considered for the next stage of recruitment process. The recruitment process will be finalized by the HQ office.

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 500/- with a provision for refunding Rs 400/- to those who actually appear in the trial examination. SC/ST/ PWDs/ Women candidates and EWS category will have to pay the application fee of Rs 250/-.

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Detailed Notification Here