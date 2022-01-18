RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Here’s how you can apply for 2,422 posts

The Railway Recruitment Cell has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Apprentices in Central Railway under the Apprentices Act, 1961. The recruitment will be done in many workshops/units of Railways. The total number of posts in recruitment is 2,422.

Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website - rrccr.com/TradeApp/Login. All candidates must know that the whole process of application will be online, and no applications will be accepted by any other means.

Last date to apply for recruitment

Candidates must note that the recruitment process started from Monday i.e. January 17, 2022. All interested candidates must complete their online application process before February 16, 2022.

Since railways is one of the most desired department in the country. Lakhs of candidates submit their applications. Consequently, the official website often gets overloaded at the last minute. Hence, it is advisable to complete the application process much before the last date so that no candidate misses the opportunity.

Details about RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

1. Number of Posts in Mumbai Cluster - 1659

2. Number of posts in Bhusawal Cluster - 418

3. Number of Posts in Pune Cluster - 152

4. Number of Posts in Nagpur Cluster - 114

5. Number of Posts in Solapur Cluster – 79

Eligibility for RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Students who wish to apply for this recruitment must have 10th or similar qualification from a recognized institution. They must also have a trade certificate with a minimum of 50% marks.

Candidate selection will be based on merit. Candidates eligible for applying should be more than 15 years and below 24 years. All candidates have to deposit an application fee of Rs 100.

How to apply for RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2022?



1. Visit the official website rrccr.com/TradeApp/Login.

2. Register yourself by entering the information being sought.

3. Login with your ID and password.

4. Enter the information being sought and upload the required documents.

5. Pay the application fee and select submit button.

6. Download the application form for further need.

7. Print the application form.

For further information and more updates, candidates are requested to read the notification by visiting the official website.