RRB Railway Recruitment 2024: Sarkari naukri alert for 14298 posts, know how to apply online at rrbapply.gov.in before..

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Technician Recruitment 2024 has been reopened today. Here's your ultimate step-by-step guide on how to apply for the posts.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Technician Recruitment 2024 has been reopened today, i.e., October 2. The recruitment drive is aimed at hiring technicians for 14,298 posts, followed by additional demands from Zonal Railways/Production Units.

The deadline for submitting applications is October 16, 2024. Moreover, the modification window will remain open from October 17 to 21, 2024. Candidates will be required to pay Rs 250 for each modification.

Here's how you can apply for the post

1. Visit the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in

2. Select 'Apply' link appearing on the home page and register yourself.

3. Log in to the account, fill the application form and make the required payment.

4. Once done, click on 'Submit' and download the confirmation page.

5. It is recommended to keep a printout of the confirmation page with oneself for future reference.

Eligibility criteria

As per the official schedule, candidates must be aged between 18 to 30 years and hold a minimum of grade 10th qualification.