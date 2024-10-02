RRB Railway Recruitment 2024: Sarkari naukri alert for 14298 posts, know how to apply online at rrbapply.gov.in before..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Man makes 'Roti Maggi' video, leaves internet divided, watch viral video

Crocodile stunt goes horribly wrong, man's close call caught on camera, watch video

This actor was discovered by Amitabh Bachchan, became tough competitor of Shah Rukh, Salman, career was ruined after...

Meet man, known as Steel Man of India, challenged British, has this Ratan Tata connection

Jasprit Bumrah replaces R Ashwin to become no.1 bowler in ICC test rankings

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

Crocodile stunt goes horribly wrong, man's close call caught on camera, watch video

Crocodile stunt goes horribly wrong, man's close call caught on camera, watch video

This actor was discovered by Amitabh Bachchan, became tough competitor of Shah Rukh, Salman, career was ruined after...

This actor was discovered by Amitabh Bachchan, became tough competitor of Shah Rukh, Salman, career was ruined after...

10 controversies that ruined Bollywood celeb's careers

10 controversies that ruined Bollywood celeb's careers

Who is Vaibhav Surya Suryavanshi, 13 year old prodigy

Who is Vaibhav Surya Suryavanshi, 13 year old prodigy

9 sexy photos of XXX star Aabha Paul that are 'too hot to handle'

9 sexy photos of XXX star Aabha Paul that are 'too hot to handle'

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

Punjab News: तीन चोरों से अकेली भिड़ी महिला, एड़ी-चोटी का जोर लगा घर में घुसने से रोका, बहादुरी का Video Viral

Punjab News: तीन चोरों से अकेली भिड़ी महिला, एड़ी-चोटी का जोर लगा घर में घुसने से रोका, बहादुरी का Video Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

This actor was discovered by Amitabh Bachchan, became tough competitor of Shah Rukh, Salman, career was ruined after...

This actor was discovered by Amitabh Bachchan, became tough competitor of Shah Rukh, Salman, career was ruined after...

This Sunny Deol film was delayed for many years, was remake of Tamil film, Dharmendra tried to bribe director because..

This Sunny Deol film was delayed for many years, was remake of Tamil film, Dharmendra tried to bribe director because..

HomeEducation

Education

RRB Railway Recruitment 2024: Sarkari naukri alert for 14298 posts, know how to apply online at rrbapply.gov.in before..

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Technician Recruitment 2024 has been reopened today. Here's your ultimate step-by-step guide on how to apply for the posts.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 03:02 PM IST

RRB Railway Recruitment 2024: Sarkari naukri alert for 14298 posts, know how to apply online at rrbapply.gov.in before..
Representative Image (Photo credit: PTI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Technician Recruitment 2024 has been reopened today, i.e., October 2. The recruitment drive is aimed at hiring technicians for 14,298 posts, followed by additional demands from Zonal Railways/Production Units.

The deadline for submitting applications is October 16, 2024. Moreover, the modification window will remain open from October 17 to 21, 2024. Candidates will be required to pay Rs 250 for each modification. 

Here's how you can apply for the post

1. Visit the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in

2. Select 'Apply' link appearing on the home page and register yourself. 

3. Log in to the account, fill the application form and make the required payment. 

4. Once done, click on 'Submit' and download the confirmation page. 

5. It is recommended to keep a printout of the confirmation page with oneself for future reference. 

Eligibility criteria 

As per the official schedule, candidates must be aged between 18 to 30 years and hold a minimum of grade 10th qualification. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Distasteful, Disgraceful': Amit Shah criticises Mallikarjun Kharge for linking his health to PM Modi

'Distasteful, Disgraceful': Amit Shah criticises Mallikarjun Kharge for linking his health to PM Modi

Baahubali with Prabhas, Vikramarkudu with Ravi Teja, RRR with Ram Charan, now Jr NTR? Decoding SS Rajamouli's 'curse'

Baahubali with Prabhas, Vikramarkudu with Ravi Teja, RRR with Ram Charan, now Jr NTR? Decoding SS Rajamouli's 'curse'

BMW launches CE 02 electric scooter in India; price starts at Rs…

BMW launches CE 02 electric scooter in India; price starts at Rs…

Delhi Dry Day: Liquor shops to remain closed on THESE dates in October, November, check full list

Delhi Dry Day: Liquor shops to remain closed on THESE dates in October, November, check full list

Bengaluru sky glows with mystical light, can you guess what it was?

Bengaluru sky glows with mystical light, can you guess what it was?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement