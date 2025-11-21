RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 OUT: Scorecard, Merit List PDF officially released, check details here

Railway RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Update: The Railway Recruitment Board has declared the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 on 21st November 2025. All candidates who appeared in the CBT-1 examination can now check and download their scorecards and merit list pdf on the official website.

RRB NTPC UG Sarkari Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board has declared the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 on 21st November 2025. All candidates who appeared in the CBT-1 examination can now check and download their scorecards and merit list pdf on the official website rrb.gov.in . The RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam was conducted from 7th August to 9th September 2025 across multiple exam centers. NTPC Cut Off list has also been released for all categories.

For qualifying RRB NTPC UG exam, candidates must score at least the minimum qualifying percentage, that is General and EWS for 40%, OBC and SC for 30% and ST for 25%.

As per the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result PDF released on the official website, a total of 630 candidates have been shortlisted. Now, these candidates will appear for CBT-II examinations.

How to check results?