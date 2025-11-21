Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it? Can it checkmate Chinese J-20?
Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India
Gaurav Khanna is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked closely with THIS BB winner, her name is ...
Donald Trump Jr to attend billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter's wedding in Udaipur, to stay in Rs 10 lakh per night Maharaja Suite in THIS hotel
Divya Khosla and Mukesh Bhatt's explosive phone conversation goes viral, actress calls out 'industry mafia', then…
WPL 2026 Auction list unveiled: Check names of all 277 players set to go under the hammer
Masterstroke by Ratan Tata's TCS, launches new company, gets Rs 88000000000 investment, plans to...
When Kishore Kumar was struggling, Ruma Devi was working with Lata Mangeshkar, Dev Anand, Ashok Kumar; son Amit Kumar reveals what led to their separation
West Bengal Election 2026: From 'Jungle Raj' attack, rebranding to Bengali connect, BJP may take THESE 10 steps
RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 OUT: Scorecard, Merit List PDF officially released, check details here
EDUCATION
Railway RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Update: The Railway Recruitment Board has declared the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 on 21st November 2025. All candidates who appeared in the CBT-1 examination can now check and download their scorecards and merit list pdf on the official website.
RRB NTPC UG Sarkari Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board has declared the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 on 21st November 2025. All candidates who appeared in the CBT-1 examination can now check and download their scorecards and merit list pdf on the official website rrb.gov.in. The RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam was conducted from 7th August to 9th September 2025 across multiple exam centers. NTPC Cut Off list has also been released for all categories.
For qualifying RRB NTPC UG exam, candidates must score at least the minimum qualifying percentage, that is General and EWS for 40%, OBC and SC for 30% and ST for 25%.
As per the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result PDF released on the official website, a total of 630 candidates have been shortlisted. Now, these candidates will appear for CBT-II examinations.