RRB NTPC Undergraduate Answer Key 2025 released, get direct link HERE

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Answer Key 2025: Candidates who appeared for the NTPC exam can download it from the respective regional websites.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 05:32 PM IST

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Answer Key 2025 released, get direct link HERE
RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer keys for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate examination on the official regional websites of RRB and at rrb.digialm.com. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download it from the respective regional websites. The RRB NTPC exam was held between August 7 and September 8, 2025. The RRB NTPC Undergraduate Answer Key link has been activated on September 15 and will remain September 20, 2025.

How to download NTPC Answer Key 2025

Candidates will have to provide their login credentials, including registration number and date of birth, to see the answer key. 

Step 1: Go to your regional RRB portal (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbchennai.gov.in) or the RRB DigiLMS portal
Step 2: Look for the "CEN-06/2024 (NTPC-UG) – Tentative CBT 1 Answer Key & Response Sheet" link on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 link.
Step 4: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.
Step 5: Click on submit and your provisional key will be displayed.
Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference.

Get a direct link for the NTPC answer key HERE.

NTPC exam

The exam was held to fill a total of 3,445 vacancies. These include 2,022 posts for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 for Account Clerk-cum-Typist, 990 for Junior Clerk cum Typist, and 72 for Trains Clerk. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
