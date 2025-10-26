RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 expected to be released soon: Know how to check non-technical popular categories exam score online

RRBs held the written examination for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to announce the RRB NTPC UG (Non-Technical Popular Categories-Undergraduate) result 2025 soon. As per various media reports, RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 will be announced shortly.

Once released, candidates can check and download their results directly from the official website. RRBs held the written examination for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 3445 vacancies across multiple posts within the Indian Railways. Out of these, 2022 positions are allocated to Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 for Junior Clerk cum Typist, and 72 for Train Clerk.

RRB NTPC Result 2025: Steps to download result