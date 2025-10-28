RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2025: Registration begins for 3050 posts; check eligibility, important dates, direct link to apply here

Pakistan's hypocrisy exposed: Islamabad strikes secret deal with Israel, to send 20,000 troops to disarm Hamas
EDUCATION
This recruitment aims to fill various non-technical positions across railway zones under Level 2 and Level 3 pay scales as per the 7th Central Pay Commission.
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started the online application process for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) recruitment under CEN 07/2025. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications for 3,050 vacancies through the official portal, rrbapply.gov.in, from October 28 to November 27, 2025.
Applications are invited for a total of 30,57 posts. Check details below:
They must already have the minimum educational qualifications prescribed in the CEN from a recognised institute/university as on the last date for submission of online applications.
Applicants should carefully fill out all details, upload the required documents, and pay the prescribed application fee before submission. Direct a link to apply HERE.
General / OBC / EWS - Rs 500
SC / ST / PwD / Ex-Servicemen / Female candidates - Rs 250
The details for modification window for corrections in application form with payment of modification fee will be open from November 23 to December 2, 2025. The dates during which eligible scribe candidates can provide their scribe details in the application portal is December 3 to 7, 2025.