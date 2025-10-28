RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2025: Registration begins for 3050 posts; check eligibility, important dates, direct link to apply here

This recruitment aims to fill various non-technical positions across railway zones under Level 2 and Level 3 pay scales as per the 7th Central Pay Commission.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started the online application process for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) recruitment under CEN 07/2025. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications for 3,050 vacancies through the official portal, rrbapply.gov.in, from October 28 to November 27, 2025.

RRB NTPC UG 2025 Vacancies

Applications are invited for a total of 30,57 posts. Check details below:

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Clerk - 2424 posts Accounts Clerk cum Typist - 394 posts Junior Clerk Cum Typist - 162 posts Trains Clerk - 77 posts

Educational qualification

They must already have the minimum educational qualifications prescribed in the CEN from a recognised institute/university as on the last date for submission of online applications.

RRB NTPC UG recruitment 2025: Application process and fees

Applicants should carefully fill out all details, upload the required documents, and pay the prescribed application fee before submission. Direct a link to apply HERE.

Application fee

General / OBC / EWS - Rs 500

SC / ST / PwD / Ex-Servicemen / Female candidates - Rs 250

RRB NTPC UG recruitment 2025: Selection process and key dates

The selection process for RRB NTPC (UG) 2025 will be conducted in multiple stages, including: CBT-I (Computer-Based Test – Stage 1) CBT-II (Computer-Based Test – Stage 2) Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for select posts Typing Skill Test (where applicable) Document Verification

Modification window for corrections

The details for modification window for corrections in application form with payment of modification fee will be open from November 23 to December 2, 2025. The dates during which eligible scribe candidates can provide their scribe details in the application portal is December 3 to 7, 2025.