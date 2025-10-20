Viral video shows Congress leadr Rahul Gandhi makes Imarti, besan laddhus; WATCH
AWS Global Outage: Which sites, apps are affected by Amazon cloud service issue? Check full list here
Bihar Election 2025: Who is Jyoti Singh? Actor Pawan Singh's wife files nomination from Karakat seat
AWS outage disrupts Snapchat, Canva, Signal, Duolingo, and OpenAI services
Diwali 2025: How much did GST cuts fuel record demand for cars, smartphones, appliances
RRB NTPC UG 2025 update: Results to be out soon; check date, direct link, steps to download
Amaal Mallik's father Daboo Malik has played THIS iconic role in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, acted in 16 movies, failed terribly, then bounced back with..
Viral video: Salman Khan makes huge blunder, separates 'people of Balochistan' from Pakistan, viral clip divides netizens: 'Next he will separate India..'
Diwali 2025: Green crackers scarce as Delhi markets flooded with conventional crackers
Star India cricketer reveals similarity in Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill's style of ODI captaincy: 'Both of them were proper...'
EDUCATION
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) announce the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 most likely in October. Candidates who have taken the undergraduate posts written test, ie, the CBT-1 exam can check the results when they are out on the on the official website
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Update: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) announce the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 shortly. Candidates who have taken the undergraduate posts written test, ie, the CBT-1 exam can check the results when they are out on the on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in or the websites of the regional RRBs under which they have applied. The results are expected to come out in the second or third week of October 2025.
However, the RRB has released the provisional answer key on September 15 and opened the objection window on the same date which was closed on September 20, 2025. The recruitment exam is conducted every year and this year it was conducted to fill up 3445 vacancies in the organisation.
Follow these steps to check the results of NTPC UG exam 2025:
-Visit the official website of regional RRBs.
-Click on RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 link available on the home page.
-Enter your login details, and submit.
-Check the result displayed on the screen.
-Download the result
-Keep a printout of the same for future use