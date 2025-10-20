FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeEducation

EDUCATION

RRB NTPC UG 2025 update: Results to be out soon; check date, direct link, steps to download

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) announce the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 most likely in October. Candidates who have taken the undergraduate posts written test, ie, the CBT-1 exam can check the results when they are out on the on the official website

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 20, 2025, 03:17 PM IST

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Update: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) announce the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 shortly. Candidates who have taken the undergraduate posts written test, ie, the CBT-1 exam can check the results when they are out on the on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in or the websites of the regional RRBs under which they have applied. The results are expected to come out in the second or third week of October 2025.

However, the RRB has released the provisional answer key on September 15 and opened the objection window on the same date which was closed on September 20, 2025. The recruitment exam is conducted every year and this year it was conducted to fill up 3445 vacancies in the organisation.

How to check RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 ?

Follow these steps to check the results of NTPC UG exam 2025:

-Visit the official website of regional RRBs.
-Click on RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 link available on the home page.
-Enter your login details, and submit.
-Check the result displayed on the screen.
-Download the result
-Keep a printout of the same for future use

