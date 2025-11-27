FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
RRB NTPC UG 2025 exam schedule RELEASED for CBT 2, check exam date here

As per the official notice, the second CBT will be held on December 20, 2025. The exam duration is for 90 minutes. A total of 120 questions will be asked for 120 marks.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 02:26 PM IST

RRB NTPC UG 2025 exam schedule RELEASED for CBT 2, check exam date here
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have released the dates for the RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 for CBT 2. Candidates can go through the official notice on the websites of the regional RRBs under which they have applied if they wish to take the second stage computer-based exam. 

The official announcement states that the second CBT will take place on December 20, 2025. The exam duration is 90 minutes. There will be 120 questions for 120 marks. Three sections will comprise the question paper: general awareness, mathematics, and general intelligence and reasoning.

Ten days before the exam date, all RRBs' official websites will be updated with the exam city, date, and travel authority download for SC/ST applicants. Four days before the exam date specified in the exam city and date notification link, the call letters will be accessible for download.

Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or a printout of e-verified Aadhaar. Candidates are advised to authenticate their identification through Aadhaar verification, if not done already, by logging in with their credentials at rrbapply.gov.in to facilitate smooth entry into the examination center.

RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 dates: Steps to check

  • 1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.
  • 2. On the homepage, click on RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 dates notice link  
  • 3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.
  • 4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This RRB recruitment drive will fill up 3445 posts. Detailed information is available on the official website of regional RRBs.

