RRB NTPC UG 2025: City intimation slip out, know exam details, direct link here

RRB NTPC Exam City 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB NTPC Exam Undergraduate (UG) City Intimation Slip 2025 on July 29, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the RRB NTPC UG posts under CEN 06/2024 are advised to download their city intimation slips through the official website at www.rrbapply.gov.in or directly through the website www.rrb.digialm.com (which is the login page).

According to the RRBs notification, the link for checking the exam city and date will be released 10 days before the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs. The RRB NTPC recruitment process will take place in two stages: The first stage is Computer Based Test (CBT), the second is the Computer Based Test (CBT), Typing Skill Test (accordingly) and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

Candidates will be selected solely on a merit basis in the above-mentioned recruitment stages.

Exam dates and number of vacancies

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam will be conducted from August 7 to September 8, 2025, across multiple exam centers. The exam will select candidates to fill a total of 11,558 vacancies under the Undergraduate level category. The posts included are Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist, and Train Clerk. In the 12th pass level category, 3,445 posts are currently vacant for which the city intimation slip has been released now.

The city intimation slip is released to intimidate the candidates about their allotted exam city and exam date for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam which will take place next month. The intimation slip is also released days prior to the exam to help candidates make required travel and accommodation arrangements in time for the exam. As an important reminder, this slip is in no way a valid document for getting an admission card or is not an admit card but for information purposes only.