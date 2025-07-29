Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

New Income Tax Bill 2025 to change tax rates on LTCG? I-T dept said this

PM Modi makes BIG statement during speech in Parliament, says, 'No world leader...'

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai court issues notice to Rhea Chakraborty seeking her response on...

RRB NTPC UG 2025: City intimation slip out, know exam details, direct link here

Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Sachdev changes Instagram name, bio amid Rs 30000 crore property dispute

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 28149 crore in 48 hours after layoff announcement, market cap declines to Rs...

'Get them out, don't...: Australian spinner Nathan Lyon slams England for handshake drama during Manchester Test

When Sumona Chakravarti shared how she went from Ram Kapoor's sister to Kapil Sharma's wife: 'His partners never...'

Renowned Indian astrologer predicts another temple stampede, warns against traveling to these areas in 2025

'I'm sorry, study my...': New York shooter leaves CHILLING suicide note, says he had this disease

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai court issues notice to Rhea Chakraborty seeking her response on...

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai court issues notice to Rhea Chakraborty

RRB NTPC UG 2025: City intimation slip out, know exam details, direct link here

RRB NTPC UG 2025: City intimation slip out, know exam details, direct link here

'Get them out, don't...: Australian spinner Nathan Lyon slams England for handshake drama during Manchester Test

Nathan Lyon slams England for handshake drama during Manchester Test

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond

Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid

Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid

Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investments and more

Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investmen

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

RRB NTPC UG 2025: City intimation slip out, know exam details, direct link here

RRB NTPC Exam City 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB NTPC Exam Undergraduate City Intimation Slip 2025 on July 29, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the RRB NTPC UG posts under CEN 06/2024 are advised to download their city intimation slips through the official website.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 29, 2025, 09:40 PM IST

RRB NTPC UG 2025: City intimation slip out, know exam details, direct link here
The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB NTPC Exam Undergraduate City Intimation Slip 2025

TRENDING NOW

RRB NTPC Exam City 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB NTPC Exam Undergraduate (UG) City Intimation Slip 2025 on July 29, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the RRB NTPC UG posts under CEN 06/2024 are advised to download their city intimation slips through the official website at www.rrbapply.gov.in or directly through the website www.rrb.digialm.com (which is the login page).

According to the RRBs notification, the link for checking the exam city and date will be released 10 days before the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs. The RRB NTPC recruitment process will take place in two stages: The first stage is Computer Based Test (CBT), the second is the Computer Based Test (CBT), Typing Skill Test (accordingly) and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

Candidates will be selected solely on a merit basis in the above-mentioned recruitment stages.

Exam dates and number of vacancies

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam will be conducted from August 7 to September 8, 2025, across multiple exam centers. The exam will select candidates to fill a total of 11,558 vacancies under the Undergraduate level category. The posts included are Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist, and Train Clerk. In the 12th pass level category, 3,445 posts are currently vacant for which the city intimation slip has been released now.

The city intimation slip is released to intimidate the candidates about their allotted exam city and exam date for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam which will take place next month. The intimation slip is also released days prior to the exam to help candidates make required travel and accommodation arrangements in time for the exam. As an important reminder, this slip is in no way a valid document for getting an admission card or is not an admit card but for information purposes only.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
S Jaishankar dismisses Donald Trump’s claims of ceasefire: ‘No linkage of trade with Operation Sindoor, no call between PM Modi, Trump’
S Jaishankar dismisses Donald Trump’s claims of ceasefire: ‘No linkage of trade
After IAS Jagrati Awasthi, marksheet of UPSC topper AIR 3 Donuru Ananya Reddy goes viral, she scored highest in...
Marksheet of UPSC topper AIR 3 Donuru Ananya Reddy goes viral, she scored...
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Might Pump Past $0.50 in 30 Days, But Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Leads as the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025
Dogecoin's $0.50 Target: Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Eyes 2025 Meme Coin Dominance
'Historic initiative': PM Modi makes BIG announcement, launches mission for digitisation of...
PM Modi makes BIG announcement, launches key mission for...
Divya Deshmukh vs D Gukesh: India's 4th woman grandmaster gets just 4% of her male counterpart's prize money, check details
Divya Deshmukh vs D Gukesh: A look at gap between their prize money
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investments and more
Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investmen
Step inside Virender Sehwag’s Rs 130 crore Delhi mansion with 12 lavish rooms, trophy room, private temple, and luxury garage
Step inside Virender Sehwag’s Rs 130 crore Delhi mansion with 12 lavish rooms, t
Like Ahaan Panday, these Bollywood stars have private Instagram handles
Like Ahaan Panday, these Bollywood stars have private Instagram handles
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE