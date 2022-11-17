Search icon
RRB NTPC final result dates 2022 released at rrbcdg.gov.in: Check important dates here

RRB NTPC final result 2022 dates have been released at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 10:33 PM IST

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2022 exam result release date has been released | Photo: PTI

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the schedule for many activities related to RRB NTPC (CEN- 1/2019). According to the schedule, the RRB NTPC final result for pay 5 will be declared on the third week of November 2022. RRB NTPC result date for level 2, 3, 4 and 5 has been announced today on the official website-- rrbcdg.gov.in.

“Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources. Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates,” RRB said in the notification.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2023: Important dates 

  • Document verification and Medical Examination will be done in the 2nd week of December 
  • Empanelment by RRBs will be from the third week of January 2023 onward
  • RRB NTPC level 4 final result will be declared in the second week of January 2023 
  • RRB NTPC level 3 final result will be out in the fourth week of January
  • RRB NTPC level 2 results is expected in the first week of February.

RRB NTPC exam 2022 was held for various zonal railways and production units of Indian Railways for nearly 4 years to hire 35,208 candidates for various posts.

