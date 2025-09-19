Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan talks to Karan Johar, Kajol holds Aditya Chopra's back in BTS clip from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Is French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte male? Know transgender controversy in detail

RRB NTPC Result 2025 for graduate level released; get direct LINK, steps to download here

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan Rs 100 crore net worth: Know more about Rs 37 crore Panchsheel Park property, Alibaug estate of Rs 12.91 crore, Mercedes GLS, BMW 730 LD

Zubeen Garg death: Vishal Dadlani, Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Armaan Malik, Papon are shocked by Ya Ali singer's sudden demise

Neeraj Chopra's first reaction after poor show at World Athletics Championship: 'It wasn't my...'

'Don’t finish below Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem': How coach’s words fueled Sachin Yadav’s 86.27m stunner at World Athletics Championships

'I'm Muslim but love this colour': Delhi man goes viral with Cosmic Orange iPhone 17

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Was Tamannaah Bhatia's song Ghafoor removed from Aryan Khan's Netflix show at last minute?

India reacts to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan defence pact: 'We expect that this strategic...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Is French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte male? Know transgender controversy in detail

Is French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte male? Know transgender row..

RRB NTPC Result 2025 for graduate level released; get direct LINK, steps to download here

RRB NTPC Result 2025 for graduate level released; get direct LINK, steps to down

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan Rs 100 crore net worth: Know more about Rs 37 crore Panchsheel Park property, Alibaug estate of Rs 12.91 crore, Mercedes GLS, BMW 730 LD

Aryan, Suhana Rs 100 cr net worth: Know more about Rs 37 crore Panchsheel Park

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

RRB NTPC Result 2025 for graduate level released; get direct LINK, steps to download here

RRB NTPC Result 2025: CBT 1 was conducted in June 2025 by the Railway Recruitment Boards to fill 8113 graduate-level vacancies.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 06:16 PM IST

RRB NTPC Result 2025 for graduate level released; get direct LINK, steps to download here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the RRB NTPC Graduate result on the regional RRB websites in PDF format.  Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) can now check their roll numbers in the list of shortlisted candidates for the CBT 2 exam. Along with the result, RRB NTPC Graduate cut-off marks have also been released. CBT 1 was conducted from June 5, 2025, to June 5, 2025, by the RRBs for the posts of NTPC against CEN 05/2024. A total of 58 lakh candidates applied for certain posts, and approximately 26 lakh appeared for the CBT 1 exam.

Steps to check RRB NTPC Result 2025

  1. Visit the official website of your respective RRB region.
  2. Click on the link for 'RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025'.
  3. Select your RRB region from the list.
  4. The result PDF will open on your screen.
  5. Use Ctrl+F to search for your Roll Number.
  6. If your Roll Number is listed, you have qualified for CBT 2.
  7. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Get a direct link for RRB NTPC results HERE.

RRB Recruitment Details

The RRB conducted the NTPC CBT 1 exam to fill 8113 graduate-level vacancies across various posts. These include:

  1. Goods Train Manager – 3144 vacancies
  2. Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor – 1736 vacancies
  3. Senior Clerk cum Typist – 732 vacancies
  4. Junior Account Assistant cum Typist – 1507 vacancies
  5. Station Master – 944 vacancies

READ | RRB NTPC Undergraduate Answer Key 2025 released, get direct link HERE

What’s Next?

Candidates who have qualified the CBT 1 will be called for CBT 2. Further details regarding the second stage exam will be shared by RRBs in due course. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official RRB websites for updates.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG Blow to India: THIS star cricketer ruled out of Australia ODI series due to..., name is...
BIG Blow to India: THIS star cricketer ruled out of Australia ODI series due to.
Deepika Paudkone removed from Kalki Part 2: Source REVEALS actress thought she was 'indispensable', already shot.., hints at producers' loss
Deepika removed from Kalki Part 2: Source REVEALS actress thought she was..
Meet man, India’s youngest IITian who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, completed PhD at 24, worked at Apple, he is now doing...
Meet man, India’s youngest IITian who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, completed PhD at 24
Zubeen Garg death: Vishal Dadlani, Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Armaan Malik, Papon are shocked by Ya Ali singer's sudden demise
Zubeen Garg death: Vishal Dadlani, Pritam, Papon pay tribute to Ya Ali singer
Parvatmala Project: Transforming Pilgrimage Travel with Ropeways in Uttarakhand
Parvatmala Project: Transforming Pilgrimage Travel with Ropeways in Uttarakhand
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE