RRB NTPC Result 2025 for graduate level released; get direct LINK, steps to download here

RRB NTPC Result 2025: CBT 1 was conducted in June 2025 by the Railway Recruitment Boards to fill 8113 graduate-level vacancies.
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the RRB NTPC Graduate result on the regional RRB websites in PDF format. Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) can now check their roll numbers in the list of shortlisted candidates for the CBT 2 exam. Along with the result, RRB NTPC Graduate cut-off marks have also been released. CBT 1 was conducted from June 5, 2025, to June 5, 2025, by the RRBs for the posts of NTPC against CEN 05/2024. A total of 58 lakh candidates applied for certain posts, and approximately 26 lakh appeared for the CBT 1 exam.
Get a direct link for RRB NTPC results HERE.
The RRB conducted the NTPC CBT 1 exam to fill 8113 graduate-level vacancies across various posts. These include:
READ | RRB NTPC Undergraduate Answer Key 2025 released, get direct link HERE
Candidates who have qualified the CBT 1 will be called for CBT 2. Further details regarding the second stage exam will be shared by RRBs in due course. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official RRB websites for updates.