RRB NTPC Result 2025 for graduate level released; get direct LINK, steps to download here

RRB NTPC Result 2025: CBT 1 was conducted in June 2025 by the Railway Recruitment Boards to fill 8113 graduate-level vacancies.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the RRB NTPC Graduate result on the regional RRB websites in PDF format. Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) can now check their roll numbers in the list of shortlisted candidates for the CBT 2 exam. Along with the result, RRB NTPC Graduate cut-off marks have also been released. CBT 1 was conducted from June 5, 2025, to June 5, 2025, by the RRBs for the posts of NTPC against CEN 05/2024. A total of 58 lakh candidates applied for certain posts, and approximately 26 lakh appeared for the CBT 1 exam.

Steps to check RRB NTPC Result 2025

Visit the official website of your respective RRB region. Click on the link for 'RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025'. Select your RRB region from the list. The result PDF will open on your screen. Use Ctrl+F to search for your Roll Number. If your Roll Number is listed, you have qualified for CBT 2. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

RRB Recruitment Details

The RRB conducted the NTPC CBT 1 exam to fill 8113 graduate-level vacancies across various posts. These include:

Goods Train Manager – 3144 vacancies Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor – 1736 vacancies Senior Clerk cum Typist – 732 vacancies Junior Account Assistant cum Typist – 1507 vacancies Station Master – 944 vacancies

What’s Next?

Candidates who have qualified the CBT 1 will be called for CBT 2. Further details regarding the second stage exam will be shared by RRBs in due course. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official RRB websites for updates.