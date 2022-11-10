RRB NTPC 2022 computer-based typing skill test result DECLARED: How and where to check

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2022 exam| Photo: PTI

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) declared the result of RRB NTPC 2022 computer-based typing skill test on November 10. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the results on the official website at rrbajmer.gov.in or on all regional RRB websites. The RRB NTPC Recruitment 2022 computer-based typing skill test was held on August 27 at various exam centres across the country.

The RRB NTPC 2022 recruitment drive is being conducted with the aim to fill over 10000+ posts of Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways

RRB NTPC Result 2022: How to check