RRB NTPC Result 2021 expected to be declared soon at rrbcdg.gov.in - Details here

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to declare the Non-Popular Category (NTPC) CBT-1 result 2021 soon.

RRB NTPC Result 2021: The result of NTPC CBT-1 is expected to be declared soon by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Once released, candidates will be able to check the result by visiting the regional website. As per reports, RRB NTPC CBT 1 result will be declared in the last week of November.

NTPC CBT-1 2021 recruitment exam was conducted in July for the vacancies under NTPC like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk among others.

The recruitment drive will fill 35,281 vacancies in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways.

New Delhi: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to release the Non-Popular Category (NTPC) CBT-1 result 2021 soon, media reports said.

RRB NTPC 2021 exam was conducted for the vacancies under NTPC like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk among others. The recruitment drive will fill 35,281 vacancies in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways.

RRB had conducted the NTPC CBT-1 exam in seven phases from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021. The result will be declared at rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates can check the regional websites of RRB for checking their result.

As per reports, around 1.25 crore applicants had appeared for the CBT-1 recruitment examination for various positions of NTPC who would be checking their results.