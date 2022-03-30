RRB NTPC Result 2019: CBT 1 revised scorecard released, check details inside

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) of the Ministry of Railways has released the revised result of the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Recruitment examination against CEN 01/2019 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC CBT 1 examination can check the scorecard on the official site of regional RRBs.

Moreover, the Board has also released the revised results and cut off marks for Level 2, Level 3, Level 5 and Level 6.

Here’s how candidates can check the scorecard through these simple steps given below.

Step 1: Go to the official site regional RRB websites.

Step 2: Click on RRB NTPC Result 2019 CBT 1 scorecard link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to fill in the login credentials.

Step 4: Click on submit and your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the scorecard and download it.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy for future reference.

Earlier, the Board had decided that the result will be declared in the first week of April. However, the scorecard has been released on Wednesday, March 30.

Candidates can check the official site of RRBs for more related details.

The provisionally shortlisted candidates have been shortlisted for the NTPC 2nd Stage CBT.

A total of 35,281 posts of NTPC will be recruited through this recruitment exam. It may be noted that a total 1.25 crore candidates had applied for this recruitment examination.