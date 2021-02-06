Headlines

RRB NTPC Phase 4 CBT 2021: Exam dates, admit card release date and other latest updates

The links for RRB NTPC Stage I CBT 4th Phase Dates/City/Shift Timings/Admit Card & Mock Test has been released on 5 February at rrcb.gov.in.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 06, 2021, 04:40 PM IST

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT Date: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the link to view RRB NTPC Stage I CBT 4th Phase Dates/City/Shift Timings/Admit Card & Mock Test at its website.

RRB NTPC 4th Phase Exam will be held from February 15 to March 3, 2021 for a total of 15 lakh candidates. The links for RRB NTPC Stage I CBT 4th Phase Dates/City/Shift Timings/Admit Card & Mock Test has been released on 5 February at rrcb.gov.in.

How to check RRB NTPC exam city and date:

  • Visit the official website of RRB regions
  • On the homepage, click on the link for CEN 01/2019 updates
  • Go to the 'Notices' section
  • Click on the link to check RRB NTPC 4th phase exam date, city intimation link'
  • Key in your credentials and login
  • The RRB NTPC exam centre city and date will be displayed on the screen

RRB NTPC Phase 4 Admit Card

Candidates can download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 4th Phase four days prior to the exam date, i.e., from 11th February 2021 from the official website of RRBs.

Candidates are required to wear masks during the examination. Along with this, Railways will conduct this online exam keeping in mind the rules of social distancing.

RRB NTPC recruitment

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.

The RRB NTPC exam is being held in multiple phases till March. The phase one exams were conducted from December 28 to January 13, phase 2 was held from January 16 to 30 and phase 3 exams are still going on. Phase 3 exam will end on February 12.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

