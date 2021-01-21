RRB NTPC Phase 3 CBT exam dates released, here's all you need to know

RRB NTPC Phase 3 CBT exam: The Railway Recruitment Board released the RRB NTPC Phase 3 CBT exam dates today (January 21). The Phase 3 of the computer-based test (CBT) will take place from January 31 to February 12.

It is reported that as many as 28 lakh candidates will appear for the RRB NTPC Phase 3 exams. All the important information is being intimated to the email id and phone number (as mentioned in their online application) of all the candidates who are scheduled for the third phase of the exams.

According to the official notice available for download on the official websites of regional RRBs, the e-LINK to view the exam city and date will be available on all these websites from 9 pm on January 21. It will also provide link for downloading of Free Travelling Authority pass for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

As for the call letters, they will begin arriving four days before the exam date, as mentioned in the link giving information about exam city and date.

It is to be noted that the RRB NTPC Phase 1 CBT examination took place between December 28, 2020 and January 13, 2021. The Phase 2 examination of the same started on January 16 and will continue till January 30.

The candidates left out of these three phases will be scheduled to appear for the exam in further phases.

The candidates should note that it is compulsory for them to produce a COVID-19 self-declaration form at the exam centre. This stage of the exam consists of a hundred objective questions with multiple choices catering to Mathematics, General Awareness, and General Intelligence and Reasoning.

The RRB NTPC exams are being conducted to fill 35,208 vacancies for various posts such as Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Goods Guard, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Traffic Assistant, and Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, among others.