RRB NTPC Level 6, 5, 3, 2 results declared: How and where to check recruitment exam result, other important details here

RRB NTPC result 2023 for levels 6, 5, 3, and 2 have been declared today. Know all details here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 04:33 PM IST

RRB NTPC Level 6, 5, 3, 2 results declared: How and where to check recruitment exam result, other important details here
RRB NTPC Result 2023 out | Photo

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have commenced the process of announcing the NTPC (CEN 1/2019) results. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official websites of their respective RRBs and check the selection status. 

As per information available on the RRB Chandigarh website, candidates have been selected based on their performance in CBT 1 and CBT 2, CBAT (for station master) and CBTST (for categories 4, 5, 10 and 11 posts), followed by document verification and medical examination.

The RRB NTPC result has been declared for levels 6, 5, 3, and 2. Roll numbers and names of selected candidates have been published in result notices.

Candidates can also check their selection status from the official website-- rrbcdg.gov.in. 

RRB NTPC result 2023: How to check 

  • Go to the link given above.
  • Now, open the official website link of your RRB.
  • Open the NTPC result PDF.
  • Check your result using roll number/name.

“Further action for appointment will be taken by the Northern Railway after verification of eligibility conditions and original testimonials as per CEN No.01/2019(NTPC). Candidates shall be informed accordingly by the office of the Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Northern Railway, Baroda House, New Delhi, for the above,” reads the notification.

