RRB NTPC Level 5 result and Cut-Off marks released, Know how to check at rrbcdg.gov.in

The RRB Cut-Off and marks for level 5 have been released by the Railway Recruitment Board. Candidates can check the result and cut-off marks on the official website at www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

“The Document Verification (DV) will commence from 05.12.2022 onwards, the details will be published in the website. The candidates scheduled for DV will get an email and SMS to download their e-call letter from RRB”, reads the official notification.

RRB NTPC Level 5 result and Cut-Off marks: Steps to check

Visit the official website at www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Click on the" List of candidates shortlisted for Pay Level-5 posts" and “Cut-Off marks for shortlisting”

A list will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print for future reference

Check shortlisted candidates: Direct link

Cut-Off marks: Direct link