RRB NTPC Level 2 result, cut-off 2023 declared: Check how and where to see

RRB NTPC Level 2 Result, cut off released | Photo: PTI

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the result and cut-off for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) 2019 level 2 today (March 2). Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the result and cut-off from the official website-- www.rrbcdg.gov.in. As many as 463 candidates have been shortlisted for document verification.

“The Document Verification (DV) will commence shortly and the schedule of DV will be published on website. The candidates scheduled for DV will get an email and SMS to download their e-call letter from RRB Website”, reads the official notification.

RRB NTPC level 5 result: Know how to check

Go to the official website at www.rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link “list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for pay level-2 NTPC posts” and “cut-off marks for shortlisting”

A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and take the print for future reference.

