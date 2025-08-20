RRB NTPC Graduate Level result 2025: How to download results when released, check steps, direct LINK here

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her skincare secrets: Facial steaming, DIY masks and more

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's first reaction after attack on her: 'Such attacks can never...'

'Having difficulty in speaking...': Vinod Kambli's brother provides concerning update on cricketer's health, family seeks prayers

Naga Vamsi slams trolls after Telugu version of Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 performs poorly: 'Looks like everyone is...'

Will Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries join hands with OpenAI to distribute ChatGPT through Reliance Jio?

Meet woman, daughter of ASI, who lost her mother at young age, cleared UPSC exam in third attempt with AIR..., she is from...

Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and other Bollywood celebs who dared to speak about drug addiction

Online Gaming Bill: Lok Sabha passes bill to ban online games played with money

SHOCKING! Bharti Singh reveals her mother tried to abort her several times: 'Aaj maine mummy ko Rs 1.60 crore ka ghar diya hai'

Is Makhana really healthy? Know who should not eat fox nuts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Janhvi Kapoor reveals her skincare secrets: Facial steaming, DIY masks and more

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her skincare secrets: Facial steaming, DIY masks and more

'Having difficulty in speaking...': Vinod Kambli's brother provides concerning update on cricketer's health, family seeks prayers

Vinod Kambli's brother provides concerning update on cricketer's health

Will Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries join hands with OpenAI to distribute ChatGPT through Reliance Jio?

Will Reliance Industries join hands with OpenAI to distribute ChatGPT through...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

RRB NTPC Graduate Level result 2025: How to download results when released, check steps, direct LINK here

Along with the result, RRBs will release the cut-off and the scorecard. The marks of candidates are calculated based on percentile-based normalisation.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 05:15 PM IST

RRB NTPC Graduate Level result 2025: How to download results when released, check steps, direct LINK here
File photo

TRENDING NOW

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025 soon. Once released, candidates can check the result on the official website of their respective region. The result will be made available on the region-wise official websites of RRBs. The board is expected to release the scorecard and cut-off details, along with the results.

When was the RRB NTPC Graduate held?

The computer-based test (CBT) 1 for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate level posts was conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025. The paper had 100 questions, each worth one mark and 1/3 negative marking.

When was RRB NTPC Graduate exam answer key released?

The RRBs released the provisional answer key on July 1, and candidates were invited to raise objections on July 6, 2025. Candidates had to pay Rs 50 as bank charges per question.

How to check the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025

  1. Visit your regional RRB website
  2. Find the link named “RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025”.
  3. Click to download the Result PDF.
  4. Search your roll number in the PDF using Ctrl+F (or Command+F on Mac).
  5. If your roll number is there, save and print the PDF.

Get a direct link for all the RRBs' websites HERE.

RRB NTPC Graduate result PDF comprises the roll numbers of qualified candidates. Along with the result, the cut-off and scorecard will also be made available. The marks of candidates are calculated based on percentile-based normalisation.

READ | NCERT releases special module on Operation Sindoor for classes 3 to 12; check details

8113 graduate-level posts

Through this recruitment drive, RRBs will fill up 8113 graduate-level posts in the organisation. 

  • 1736 vacancies for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor
  • 994 vacancies for Station Master
  • 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager
  • 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist
  • 732 vacancies for Senior Clerk cum Typist.
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Guide leaves tourists alone in Ranthambore Safari, here's what happened next
Guide leaves tourists alone in Ranthambore Safari, here's what happened next
Will India-China bonhomie put pressure on US? How may it change geopolitics of South Asia? All eyes set on PM Modi's China visit as...
Will India-China bonhomie upset US? All eyes set on PM Modi's China visit as...
Russian President Putin's bodyguards carried 'poop suitcase' to Alaska Summit? Know what reports say
Russian President Putin's bodyguards carried 'poop suitcase' to Alaska Summit? K
Is Makhana really healthy? Know who should not eat fox nuts
Is Makhana really healthy? Know who should not eat fox nuts
Son of Norway’s Princess charged with 32 offences: Know more royal scandals that made global headlines
Son of Norway’s princess charged: Royal scandals that made global news
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE