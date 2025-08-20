RRB NTPC Graduate Level result 2025: How to download results when released, check steps, direct LINK here

Along with the result, RRBs will release the cut-off and the scorecard. The marks of candidates are calculated based on percentile-based normalisation.

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025 soon. Once released, candidates can check the result on the official website of their respective region. The result will be made available on the region-wise official websites of RRBs. The board is expected to release the scorecard and cut-off details, along with the results.

When was the RRB NTPC Graduate held?

The computer-based test (CBT) 1 for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate level posts was conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025. The paper had 100 questions, each worth one mark and 1/3 negative marking.

When was RRB NTPC Graduate exam answer key released?

The RRBs released the provisional answer key on July 1, and candidates were invited to raise objections on July 6, 2025. Candidates had to pay Rs 50 as bank charges per question.

How to check the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025

Visit your regional RRB website Find the link named “RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025”. Click to download the Result PDF. Search your roll number in the PDF using Ctrl+F (or Command+F on Mac). If your roll number is there, save and print the PDF.

RRB NTPC Graduate result PDF comprises the roll numbers of qualified candidates. Along with the result, the cut-off and scorecard will also be made available. The marks of candidates are calculated based on percentile-based normalisation.

8113 graduate-level posts

Through this recruitment drive, RRBs will fill up 8113 graduate-level posts in the organisation.