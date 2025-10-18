Meet world's richest musician, billionaire artiste who doubled her net worth in 2 years, made Rs 18450 crore in 731 days, her name is..
Meet man who once sold firecrackers on Diwali for survival, now has net worth of Rs 20,83,00,00,00,000, name is…, business is…
Dangal fame Zaira Wasim secretly marries after 6 years of quitting Bollywood, who is her husband?
RRB NTPC Graduate 2025 CBT 2 Answer Key released at rrbcd.gov.in, last date to raise objections is...
Is Chhoti Diwali 2025 on October 19 or 20? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals of Narak Chaturdashi
'Won't be shy in taking suggestions from them': Shubman Gill on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return to ODI
UK PM Keir Starmer considers India's Aadhaar for Brit Card but will have different...
South Indian Actress Jyothika Turns 47: 7 best movies with husband Suriya showcasing magical on-screen chemistry
Why is Telangana Bandh today? Know what's open and closed in Hyderabad and other cities
'From Rs 300 to Rs 20000 to...': Farah Khan confirms hiking salary of Dilip due to their vlogs, filmmaker says 'don't ask me what he earns now'
EDUCATION
Candidates who appeared for the NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 can now download the answer key from the official website of their regional RRBs or directly through rrbcd.gov.in.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer key and response sheet for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) second Computer-Based Test (CBT), held on 13 October 2025. Candidates who appeared for the NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 can now download the answer key from the official website of their regional RRBs or directly through rrbcd.gov.in.
The second-stage CBT was held on 13 October 2025 and consisted of 120 questions to be answered in 90 minutes. Each question carried one mark, and there was a negative marking of one-third mark for each incorrect answer.
The question paper was divided into three sections:
Vacancy Details
Through this recruitment drive, RRB aims to fill 8,113 graduate-level posts, including:
For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board.