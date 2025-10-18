RRB NTPC Graduate 2025 CBT 2 Answer Key released at rrbcd.gov.in, last date to raise objections is...

Candidates who appeared for the NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 can now download the answer key from the official website of their regional RRBs or directly through rrbcd.gov.in.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer key and response sheet for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) second Computer-Based Test (CBT), held on 13 October 2025. Candidates who appeared for the NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 can now download the answer key from the official website of their regional RRBs or directly through rrbcd.gov.in.

Objection Window

The objection window opened on 17 October 2025 and will remain active until 23 October 2025.

Candidates can raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 50 per question, plus applicable bank service charges.

If an objection is found to be valid, the fee (after deducting bank charges) will be refunded to the same account used for payment.

How to Download the RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2025

Visit the official website of your regional RRB.

Click on the link titled “RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2025.”

Enter your login details on the new page.

Click Submit to view your answer key.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

Exam Details

The second-stage CBT was held on 13 October 2025 and consisted of 120 questions to be answered in 90 minutes. Each question carried one mark, and there was a negative marking of one-third mark for each incorrect answer.

The question paper was divided into three sections:

General Awareness

Mathematics

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, RRB aims to fill 8,113 graduate-level posts, including:

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor – 1,736 posts

Station Master – 994 posts

Goods Train Manager – 3,144 posts

Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist – 1,507 posts

Senior Clerk cum Typist – 732 posts

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board.