RRB NTPC Exam 2021: Railway Recruitment Board releases notice for CBT exam, read here

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an official notice regarding the RRB NTPC exam. According to the notification, NTPC CBT has been held up due to the restrictions imposed by the states in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the new exam schedule is yet to be announced and will be available in due course once the restrictions are eased.

The official notice reads that, “RRBs have notified three Centralized Employment Notifications (CENs), No. 01/2019, No. 03/2019 and No. RRC 01/2019, for various categories. The recruitment process has commenced from December 2020 after easing of restrictions imposed on account of COVID 19 and is being held in phases. Further scheduling of CBT has been held up because of various restrictions imposed by the affected states due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic once again.”

The notice further added, “Candidates are hereby informed that further scheduling of examinations will be advised in due course once the restrictions imposed by various states are eased.”

Read Notification Here: RRB NTPC Notification

Recently, RRB NTPC 6th phase of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) was held from April 1 to April 8 for approximately 6 lakh candidates.