RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2022 to be conducted on THESE dates - Check exam schedule on rrbcdg.gov.in

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to conduct Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) 2021-22 CBT 2 exam soon. RRB NTPC 2021-22 CBT 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 14 to 18, 2022. The candidate will be able to download the admit card soon for RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam on the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in. However, RRB CBT-2 exam dates are tentative. Candidates can check the information regarding the exam on the official website of RRB.

RRB NTPC CBT-1 result has been released on January 14 for certain regions such as Siliguri, Bhubaneshwar, Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bilaspur and Guwahati.

RRB NTPC exam was held from December 28, 2020, to July 31, 2021, in seven phases.

More than one crore candidates had applied for this exam. Through this recruitment process, 35,281 posts will be recruited. The candidates will be placed in various posts like Timekeeper, Train Clerk, Ticket Clerk, Clerk-cum-Typist.

An official statement by RRB states, "The candidature of all the qualified candidates for 2nd Stage CBT is purely provisional and is liable to be cancelled, at any stage of recruitment or thereafter, in case of any inconsistency/deficiency in the data furnished or any malpractice on part of candidates coming to the notice of RRB. It may be noted that merely calling a candidate for 2nd Stage CBT does not entitle him/her in any way to an appointment in the Railways."