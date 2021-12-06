RRB NTPC CBT-2 dates announced on rrbcdg.gov.in - Details here

The second computer-based test (CBT) dates of the RRB NTPC recruitment has been announced by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). As per scheduled RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam will be conducted between February 14-18 in 2022.

"The 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) exam for the candidates who get shortlisted in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held from February 14-18, 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic," the Railway Recruitment Boards said in a notice.

RRB Result of the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) is under process and the results are likely to be published by January 15, 2022, on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

Candidates can check the result through the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) rrbcdg.gov.in (once released). RRB NTPC exam was held from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021, in seven phases.

More than one crore candidates had applied for this exam. Through this recruitment process, 35,281 posts will be recruited. The candidates will be placed in various posts like Timekeeper, Train Clerk, Ticket Clerk, Clerk-cum-Typist.

