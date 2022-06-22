Headlines

Education

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key released for level 3, 4, 5: Check important details here

RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key has been released for the pay levels 3, 4, and 5.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 04:44 PM IST

RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key 2022: Railway Recruitment Board released the RRB NTPC Answer Key for CBT 2 exam held for pay levels 2, 3, and 5. Concerned candidates can download them for RRB NTPC CBT 2 examination answer key from the official site of regional RRBs. 

Candidates must note that the window to raise objections will remain open till June 27, 2022, at 23:55 hours. 

The prescribed fee for raising an objection is Rs 50 plus applicable bank service charges per question. If the objection is found to be valid, candidates will get a refund of the earlier paid fees.  The second stage computer-based test was conducted from June 12 to June 17, 2022. 

RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the regional official website of RRB. E.g.: RRB Bhopal - rrbbhopal.gov.in.
  • Click on 'Link for Viewing of Question Paper, Responses and Keys & Raising of Objections if any to Questions/Options/Keys of 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) under CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) held from 12.06.2022 to 17.06.2022'
  • Enter your login details 
  • Download RRB NTPC Answer Key 2022.

Read: Manabadi AP Inter Result 2022 DECLARED: Check all important highlights here

 

