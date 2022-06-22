RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key released for level 3, 4, 5: Check important details here

Education
RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key has been released for the pay levels 3, 4, and 5.
RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key 2022: Railway Recruitment Board released the RRB NTPC Answer Key for CBT 2 exam held for pay levels 2, 3, and 5. Concerned candidates can download them for RRB NTPC CBT 2 examination answer key from the official site of regional RRBs.
Candidates must note that the window to raise objections will remain open till June 27, 2022, at 23:55 hours.
The prescribed fee for raising an objection is Rs 50 plus applicable bank service charges per question. If the objection is found to be valid, candidates will get a refund of the earlier paid fees. The second stage computer-based test was conducted from June 12 to June 17, 2022.
RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key 2022: How to download
