RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card 2022 released: Exam date, time, other details

File Photo

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card 2022 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board, RRB at the official website of RRB for the exam which is scheduled to be held on June 12, 2022. Candidates can now download the RRB CBT 2 admit card from the official website of RRB.

The RRB NTPC online exam 2022 has been scheduled to be held from June 12 to 17, 2022 on all RRBs except RRB Guwahati. Candidates can check their exam date, time and other details using their Registration Number and Date of Birth.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card 2022: How to download

Go to RRB Zonal Website

Click on 'Link for downloading E-call letter for NTPC CBT-2 for pay level 2,3 & 5'

Entre your credentials

Download RRB NTPC 2 Admit Card 2022.



The RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2022 will be held in RRBs Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Ranchi and Secunderabad is scheduled for Level 5 on 12 June 2022, Level 2 on 13 June 2022 and Level 3 on14 June 2022 and for RRBs Ajmer, Bhopal, Chennai, Guwahati, Patna, Bengaluru, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Siliguri, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Malda and Thiruvananthapuram is scheduled for Level 5 on 15 June 22, Level 2 on 16 June 2022 and Level 3 on June 17, 2022.

