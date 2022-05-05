RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card likely to be released TODAY at rrbcdg.gov.in, get direct link here

File photo

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam admit card is likely to be released today (May 5, 2022) by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The Railway Recruitment Board has scheduled to conduct RRB NTPC 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) on May 9 and May 10. RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam is being held for Pay Level 6 and 4 Graduate posts.

Once released, candidates can download RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card through the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

As per RRB announcement “2nd Stage Computer-based Test (CBT-2) for the candidates who get shortlisted for Pay Level-4 and 6 in CBT-1, is tentatively scheduled to be held on 09th and 10th May-2022 subject to the prevailing conditions”.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Admit Card: Steps to download