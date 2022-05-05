Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card likely to be released TODAY at rrbcdg.gov.in, get direct link here

RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card: RRB will conduct RRB NTPC 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) on May 9 and May 10

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 05, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card likely to be released TODAY at rrbcdg.gov.in, get direct link here
File photo

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam admit card is likely to be released today (May 5, 2022) by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The Railway Recruitment Board has scheduled to conduct RRB NTPC 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) on May 9 and May 10. RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam is being held for Pay Level 6 and 4 Graduate posts.

Once released, candidates can download RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card through the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

As per RRB announcement “2nd Stage Computer-based Test (CBT-2) for the candidates who get shortlisted for Pay Level-4 and 6 in CBT-1, is tentatively scheduled to be held on 09th and 10th May-2022 subject to the prevailing conditions”.

Also Read: Delhi School Admission: Government issues guidelines for pre-primary, primary classes admission

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Admit Card: Steps to download

  • Got to the Railway Recruitment Board’s website – rrbcdg.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card link
  • Log in with your required details -- the date of birth and registration number
  • RRB NTPC admit card 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Download and take a printout of the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Admit Card 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.