RRB NTPC CBT 1 Results 2021 to be out SOON - Know where, how to download

RRB NTPC Results 2021: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be releasing the results of the RRB NTPC CBT 1 2021 examination on its official website soon. Those who appeared for the exam will be able to check the results on rrbcdg.gov.in soon.

The RRB Non- Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam 2021 was conducted for the recruitment for various posts in Computer Based (CBT) mode. The result link of the recruitment exam, as per the official schedule, will be activated today, November 28.

Around 35,281 candidates will be hired by the Railway Recruitment Board through the RRB NTPC exam 2021. The candidates will be hired for various posts such as timekeeper, train clerk, ticket clerk, clerk-cum-typist, and many others.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 2021: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB, rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab.

Step 3: Now, click on the designated link for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2021.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 5: Log in with your credentials and click on Submit.

Step 6: Your RRB NTPC Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

The RRB NTPC CBT exams 2021 were conducted from December 2020 to July 2021 in a total of seven phases. Soon after the results of the first CBT are released, RRB will release the results of the CBT 2 conducted during the recruitment drive.