RRB NTPC CBT 1 result likely to be declared SOON - Details here

The result of NTPC CBT-1 is expected to be declared soon by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Once released, candidates will be able to check the result by visiting the regional website.

NTPC CBT-1 2021 recruitment exam was conducted in July. As per the media reports, RRB NTPC CBT 1 result will be declared in the last week of November.

The phase 1 offline computer-based written test was conducted from December 28, 2020, to July 31, 2021. As per reports, around 1.9 crore candidates appeared for the exam.

The expected RRB NTPC CBT-1 cut off to be high this year as 354 candidates applied for every vacant position.

As per reports, around 1.25 crore applicants had appeared for the CBT-1 recruitment examination for various positions of NTPC who would be checking their results. Those who clear CBT-1 will be eligible for further rounds.

Ahmedabad: 72-74

Ajmer: 77-79

Allahabad: 76-78

Bangalore: 63-65

Bhubaneswar: 70-72.71

Chennai: 70-72.14

Kolkata: 78- 80

Mumbai: 76-78

Patna: 63 to 65

Secunderabad: Around 77- 78

Thiruvananthapuram: Upto 80