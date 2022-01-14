RRB NTPC CBT-1 result declared - Know how to download scorecard online

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the result of the RRB Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) 2021 CBT 1 Exam. The result has been released for certain regions such as Siliguri, Bhubaneshwar, Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bilaspur and Guwahati.

RRB NTPC exam was held from December 28, 2020, to July 31, 2021, in seven phases.

More than one crore candidates had applied for this exam. Through this recruitment process, 35,281 posts will be recruited. The candidates will be placed in various posts like Timekeeper, Train Clerk, Ticket Clerk, Clerk-cum-Typist.

The result was conducted for the recruitment for various posts in Computer Based (CBT) mode. The result link of the recruitment exam, as per the official schedule, will be activated today, November 28.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 2021: Steps to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB, rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab.

Step 3: Now, click on the designated link for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2021.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 5: Log in with your credentials and click on Submit.

Step 6: Your RRB NTPC Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

The list of the regional website:

RRB Guwahati (rrbguwahati.gov.in) Level 3 | Level 5 | Level 2 | Level 6

RRB Jammu (rrbjammu.nic.in) Awaited

Kolkata (rrbkolkata.gov) Awaited

Malda (rrbmalda.gov.in) Awaited

Mumbai (rrbmumbai.gov.in) Awaited

Muzaffarpur (rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in) Level 2 | Level 3 | Level 5 | Level 6

Patna (rrbpatna.gov.in) Level 2

Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov) Awaited

Secunderabad (rrbsecunabad.nic.in) Awaited

Ahmedabad (rrbahmedabad.gov.in) Awaited

Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in) Awaited

Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in) Awaited

Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in) Awaited

Bhopal (rrbbplpl.nic.in) Awaited

Bhubaneswar (rrbbbs.gov.in) Level 6

Bilaspur (rrbbilaspur.gov.in) Level 2 | Level 3 | Level 5 | Level 6

Chandigarh (rrbcdg.gov.in) Awaited

Chennai (rrbchennai.gov.in) Awaited

Gorakhpur (rrbgorakhpur.gov.in) Awaited

Siliguri (rrbsiliguri.org) Level 2 | Level 3 | Level 4 | Level 5 | Level 6

Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthpuram.gov.in) Awaited