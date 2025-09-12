Add DNA as a Preferred Source
RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025: Graduate merit list to be announced soon at rrbcdg.gov.in, details here

Once announced, candidates will be able to check the result online on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. To check the result, candidate must enter their registration details to access the results.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 12:08 PM IST

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025: Graduate merit list to be announced soon at rrbcdg.gov.in, details here
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to declare the result of the RRB NTPC Exam 2025 soon. Once announced, candidates will be able to check the result online on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. To check the result, candidate must enter their registration details to access the results. 

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) usually provide results by zone in a PDF format, as is standard procedure.  Usually, this happens two to three months following the exam. For the RRB NTPC CBT 1, this means the results are anticipated to be available in September 2025. The cut-off scores for each post and zone, as well as the date on which individual scorecards will be made public, will be included in the results.

The RRB NTPC 2025 exam, a computer-based test for graduate-level posts, was held between June 5 and June 24, 2025.

RRB is expected to publish the individual scorecards and the cut-off scores for each category in addition to the results. Candidates will be better able to comprehend their performance and eligibility for the following round of the selection process with the aid of these details.

The computer-based RRB NTPC 2025 exam was conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025. There were 100 questions in the test, and each one was worth one mark. Every incorrect response resulted in a 1/3 mark deduction under the negative marking scheme. The provisional answer key was released on July 1, 2025, and candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections until July 6, 2025. Applicants have to pay a bank fee of Rs 50 each question to file an objection.

RRB NTPC Result 2025: Steps to download here

  • Visit the official website of your regional RRB, rrbcdg.gov.in
  • Click on the link that says 'RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result'.
  • The RRB NTPC CBT 1 result PDF will open.
  • Search for your roll number in the PDF.
  • If your roll number is listed, you have qualified for the next stage of the selection process.
  • Download and save the NTPC Graduate Result PDF for future reference.

RRB NTPC Result 2025: Details on scorecard

  • Name of the candidate
  • Roll number
  • Registration number
  • Marks scored (raw score)
  • Rank
  • Normalised marks
  • Qualification status
  • Region/zone
  • Cut-off marks

The organisation has 8,113 graduate-level openings that need to be filled, and the recruitment process is underway to fill them. There are 1,736 Chief Commercial/Ticket Supervisor, 994 Station Master, 3,144 Goods Train Manager, 1,507 Junior Accounts Assistant/Typist, and 732 Senior Clerk/Typist posts among these.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
