Delhi High Court receives bomb threat, premises being evacuated
Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik reacts to brother Amaal Malik being 'attacked falsely' for touching Nehal Chudasama inappropriately: 'It’s heartbreaking when..'
RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025: Graduate merit list to be announced soon at rrbcdg.gov.in, details here
Shruti Haasan reveals her haircare secret and 'miracle' ingredient she swears by
‘Apni girlfriend rakh ke kitno ke sath…’, Baseer Ali, Amaal Mallik accuse Awez Darbar of cheating on girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar
US Senator makes bizarre claim on Galwan clash days after PM Modi-Xi Jinping's meet, accuses China of using weapon to 'literally melt Indian soldiers'
Alia Bhatt ditches fancy salads for daal-chawal, here’s how her desi diet keeps her fit
Cardiologist warns against THESE 5 cooking oils linked to heart disease, here’s what to use instead
India's first response to tragic beheading of Indian national in Texas, calls it 'tragic and brutal': 'We are following up on...'
After Russsian drone incursions, French President Emmanuel Macron announces deployment of three Rafales in Poland: 'Protection of...'
EDUCATION
Once announced, candidates will be able to check the result online on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. To check the result, candidate must enter their registration details to access the results.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to declare the result of the RRB NTPC Exam 2025 soon. Once announced, candidates will be able to check the result online on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. To check the result, candidate must enter their registration details to access the results.
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) usually provide results by zone in a PDF format, as is standard procedure. Usually, this happens two to three months following the exam. For the RRB NTPC CBT 1, this means the results are anticipated to be available in September 2025. The cut-off scores for each post and zone, as well as the date on which individual scorecards will be made public, will be included in the results.
The RRB NTPC 2025 exam, a computer-based test for graduate-level posts, was held between June 5 and June 24, 2025.
RRB is expected to publish the individual scorecards and the cut-off scores for each category in addition to the results. Candidates will be better able to comprehend their performance and eligibility for the following round of the selection process with the aid of these details.
The computer-based RRB NTPC 2025 exam was conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025. There were 100 questions in the test, and each one was worth one mark. Every incorrect response resulted in a 1/3 mark deduction under the negative marking scheme. The provisional answer key was released on July 1, 2025, and candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections until July 6, 2025. Applicants have to pay a bank fee of Rs 50 each question to file an objection.
The organisation has 8,113 graduate-level openings that need to be filled, and the recruitment process is underway to fill them. There are 1,736 Chief Commercial/Ticket Supervisor, 994 Station Master, 3,144 Goods Train Manager, 1,507 Junior Accounts Assistant/Typist, and 732 Senior Clerk/Typist posts among these.