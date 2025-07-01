Candidates can download the Railway NTPC answer key by logging in with their user ID, password and captcha code.

RRB NTPC answer key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for graduate-level posts. Candidates who appeared for Computer-Based Test 1 (CBT 1) for Non-Technical Popular Categories can check the provisional key by visiting the official website regional RRBs. RRBs have also released the responses of candidates and questions. The CBT 1 exam of RRB NTPC 2025 was conducted from June 5 to 24, 2025.

Candidates can download the Railway NTPC answer key by logging in with their user ID, password and captcha code. RRB NTPC answer key displays the correct answers to the questions asked in the exam.

Steps to see RRB NTPC answer key 2025

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. On the home page, click on CEN 05/2024 (Non Technical Popular Categories)

3. Click on Link for Viewing of CBT-I (held on and from 05.06.2025 to 24.06.2025)

4. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

5. Check the answer key displayed on the screen.

6. Download the answer key and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Get the direct link HERE

How to challenge the answer key

Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key will be allowed to do so on the official website. The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs 50 plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank Charges. The refund will be made to the account from which the candidate has made the online payment. The last date to submit objections is July 6, 2025 up to 11:55 PM.