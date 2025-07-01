According to the official notice, the fee for raising an objection is Rs 50 plus applicable bank service charges per question.

The Railway Recruitment Boards will release the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for graduate-level positions on July 1, 2025. Candidates who took the Non-Technical Popular Categories exam for graduates can view and download the provisional key from the official website of the regional RRBs.

The CBT 1 questions, responses, and answer keys will be available at 6 pm today. The objection window will also open today and will close on July 6, 2025.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: How to check

Follow the given steps below to download

Step 1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

Step 2. Click on RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for graduate level posts link available on the home page.

Step 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Step 4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

Step 5. Check the answer key and download it.

Step 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

According to the official notice, the fee for raising an objection is Rs 50 plus applicable bank service charges per question. If the objection is found to be correct, the fee paid for such valid objections will be refunded to the candidate after deducting the applicable bank charges. The refund will be credited to the account from which the candidate made the online payment.

Candidates are advised to raise objections, if any, before the deadline of July 6, 2025, at 23:55 hrs, after which no further representations from candidates regarding questions, options, or keys will be accepted. For more details, candidates can visit the official RRBs website.