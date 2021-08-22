RRB NTPC Answer Key 2021: Last date to raise objection TOMORROW â€“ Details here
RRB NTPC to close the option to challenge the answer key tomorrow (August 23) at 11:59 pm.
RRB NTPC to close the option to challenge answer key will end tomorrow (August 23) at 11:59 pm. Candidates who appeared for the RRB NTPC first stage computer-based test can raise objection through the official website of the railway recruitment boards (RRBs)-- rrbcdg.gov.in.
Candidates will be charged for raising objection per question Rs. 50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges. Candidates will be able to raise objection from August 18 to August 23, 2021.
RRB NTPC Answer Key 2021 Important Dates
RRB NTPC 2021 exam: December 28 to July 31, 2021
RRB NTPC Answer key 2021 release date: August 16, 2021
RRB NTPC Answer key 2021 objection start date: August 18, 2021
Last date to challenge the RRB NTPC 2021 answer key: August 23, 2021
RRB NTPC Answer Key 2021: How to raise an objection
Step 1: Visit the official website, rrbbbs.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘RRB NTPC Exam 2019 Answer Key’ link.
Step 3: Click to submit challenges
Step 3: Enter challenges along with representations
Step 4: Submit your fee
Step 5: Submit the challenge and take a printout.
Official Notification: rrbbbs.gov.in