RRB NTPC 2nd Phase Admit Card 2021 may release on January 12, here's how to download online

It may be recalled that a notice was issued by RRB on January 2 declaring the exam schedule of the 2nd Phase Computer Based Test (CBT).

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 11, 2021, 07:54 PM IST

RRB NTPC 2nd Phase admit card 2021: candidate anxiously waiting for the result can download the RRB NTPC 2nd Phase Admit Card from the regional RRB website of the board.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) may release the admit card for the first-day exam on Tuesday (January 12). Once released, the aspirants will be able to download RRB NTPC 2nd Phase Admit Card from RRB's regional websites.

Notably, the exams for the 2nd Phase RRB NTPC will be held on January 16.

It may be recalled that a notice was issued by RRB on January 2 declaring the exam schedule of the 2nd Phase Computer Based Test (CBT). Around 27 lakh candidates will sit in RRB exams.

The registered candidate for the RRB NTPC will be able to download the admit card by logging in with the Registration Number and Date of Birth, the candidate is advised to use the official website.

The 2nd Phase RRB NTPC exam will be a CBT which will be conducted from January 16 to January 30 across the country. The candidate requires a printed copy of the NTPC admit card along with valid photo identification to respective centres.

Here's how to download the RRB NTPC 2nd phase admit card:

- Visit the official regional website of RRB
- To download the admit card, click on the download link NTPC CEN 01/2019
- After clicking on the download link, the candidate needs to login, using Date of Birth and registration number
- After filling in the details click on the login button to access the portal and open the NTPC admit card
- After downloading the admit card, the candidate can generate a printout of it.

