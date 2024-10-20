Eligible candidates may apply at rrbapply.gov.in. Under the RRB NTPC category, the RRBs aim to fill 8,113 graduate-level vacancies.

RRBs have announced the registration process for Non-Technical Popular Category Graduate exam would close on 20th October, 2024. Eligible candidates may apply at rrbapply.gov.in. Under the RRB NTPC category, the RRBs aim to fill 8,113 graduate-level vacancies.

Important Dates:

Application last date: 20th October, 2024

Fee payment date: October 21-22, 2024

Application edit date: October 23-30, 2024

Vacancies Details:

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736

Station Master: 994

Goods Train Manager: 3,144

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732

Application Fee:



₹250 for SC, ST, female, PwBD, transgender, ex-servicemen, Minorities, and Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates

₹500 for all other candidates

