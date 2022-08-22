RRB NTPC Group D 2022: Exam city slip out at rrbcdg.gov.in: See how to check here

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam city slip for the NTPC Re-exam scheduled on August 27 at the official website-- rrbcdg.gov.in. “Candidates attended CBTST on August 12, Shift 1 can view their exam city slip for the Re-exam scheduled on August 27”, reads the official notification.
The RRB NTPC 2022 Computer-Based-Typing-Skill-Test was earlier scheduled to be held on October 12. However, the examination was cancelled due to technical reasons.
RRB NTPC Group D 2022: How to check
