RRB NTPC Group D 2022: Exam city slip out at rrbcdg.gov.in: See how to check here

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam city slip for the NTPC Re-exam scheduled on August 27 at the official website-- rrbcdg.gov.in. “Candidates attended CBTST on August 12, Shift 1 can view their exam city slip for the Re-exam scheduled on August 27”, reads the official notification.

The RRB NTPC 2022 Computer-Based-Typing-Skill-Test was earlier scheduled to be held on October 12. However, the examination was cancelled due to technical reasons.

RRB NTPC Group D 2022: How to check

Visit the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) "Computer-Based-Typing-Skill-Test" (CBTST) Re-examination for candidates of Shift-I cancelled on 12-08-2022 Weblink to view exam-city-slip"

Key on your login credentials and log in

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

