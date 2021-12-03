RRB NTPC 2021: CBT 1 result expected soon at rrbcdg.gov.in - Details here

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon declare the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2021 on its official website. However, no official date has been announced yet to release the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2021. Candidates can check the result through the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) rrbcdg.gov.in (once released). RRB NTPC exam was held from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021, in seven phases.

More than one crore candidates had applied for this exam. Through this recruitment process, 35,281 posts will be recruited. The candidates will be placed in various posts like Timekeeper, Train Clerk, Ticket Clerk, Clerk-cum-Typist.

The result was conducted for the recruitment for various posts in Computer Based (CBT) mode. The result link of the recruitment exam, as per the official schedule, will be activated today, November 28.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 2021: Steps to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB, rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab.

Step 3: Now, click on the designated link for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2021.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 5: Log in with your credentials and click on Submit.

Step 6: Your RRB NTPC Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.