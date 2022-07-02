RRB, NCR Recruitment 2022: Over 1000 Apprentice posts open, check details here

RRB, NCR Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRB), North Central Railway (NCR) is looking for candidates to apply for 1659 Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official site of RRC, NCR on rrcpryj.org. The application process for the RRB, NCR Recruitment 2022 started today and it will end on August 1.

RRB, NCR Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

The candidate applying for the job must have passed SSC/Matriculation/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50 per cent marks, in aggregate, from a recognised Board and must have passed ITI in the relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognised by Government of India.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 years to 24 years of age as of August 1, 2022.

RRB, NCR Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The RRB, NCR Recruitment 2022 selection will be based on a merit list which would be prepared to take the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculations with a minimum of 50 per cent (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

RRB, NCR Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Candidates applying for the job will have to pay application fees is Rs 100. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Women Applicants. The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc.

