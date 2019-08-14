RRB JE Recruitment Result 2019 declared @rrbonlinereg.in; check here for merit list

The results for the RRB JE (Junior Engineer) Recruitment Examinations 2019 have been announced by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on the official website of the Board -- rrbonlinereg.in.

All the candidates who had appeared for RRB JE CBT 1 Examinations can check the merit list at the official websites of the RRB regions that the candidates had applied for. If you are wondering how to check your results, look no further, for here are all the essential resources and the steps to do so.

Candidates should keep in mind that they should visit the website for the region that they appeared in the exam in order to check their results, or they may visit the centralised official website and follow the regional links listed there.

Steps to check RRB JE 2019 Result 2019:

Step 1. Visit the official website of the regional RRB -- rrbonlinereg.in

Step 2. Click on the 'Score card of 1st Stage CBT' link that is listed as 'new' on top of the website.

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page where all the regions will be posted. Select your region.

Step 4. On the page that follows, fill in your Registration Number and Date of Birth (DoB) in the blanks provided.

Step 5. Submit your details and click on 'Login'.

Step 6. The regional merit list for the RRB JE CBT 1 Exam 2019 will appear on your screen,

Step 7. Save a copy of the pdf and take a print-out of the same for future use.

About the RRB JE Recruitment Examinations 2019:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducted the 1st-stage Computer Based Test (CBT) recruitment examination, under the Ministry of Railways, for Junior Engineers (JE) between May 22 - June 2 and again from June 26 - June 28. According to reports, there are more than 13,000 posts in RRB JE recruitment, which includes 12,844 JE posts. The test was 90-hours long and has a total of 100 questions were included in the question paper. The final answer key had earlier been released as well. The 2nd-stage CBT examinations will be held between August 28 - September 1.