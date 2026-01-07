RRB JE CBT 1 Exam Date: Dates released, check, `steps to download admit card, other details

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB JE CBT 1 Exam date 2025-26 (CEN 05/2025) on the official portal.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 07, 2026, 08:29 PM IST

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB JE CBT 1 Exam date 2025-26 (CEN 05/2025) on the official portal. 

RRB JE CBT 1 Exam date: 
According to the announcement, the RRB JE CBT 1 Exam will be held on February 19, 20 and March 3, 2026. 

RRB JE CBT 1 Exam schedule:
The exam will be conducted online and will be computer based in three shifts. As of now, the tentative schedule has been announced for the RRB CBT 1 exam for vacancies for posts of Junior engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant posts.

Students will receive their admit card will be available around four days before the exam date. The city intimation slip will be released around 10 days before the exam date. While the city intimation slip will be released around 10 days before the exam date. 

RRB JE 2026: Important Dates:

Events Important Dates
RRB JE notification 2026  28-Oct-2025
RRB JE application form 2026  31-Oct-2025
RRB JE application form 2026 last date 10-Dec-2025
RRB JE application fee payment last date 2026 12-Dec-2025 
RRB JE Application correction window 13-Dec-2025 to 22-Dec-2025
RRB JE Scribe details in Application Portal 23-Dec-2025 to 27-Dec-2025
RRB JE Exam Date 2026 19-Feb-2026, 20-Feb-2026 and 3-March-2026

Steps to Download RRB JE Admit Card 2026
Below are steps to download the RRB JE hall ticket.

-Click on the official link, rrbapply.gov.in
-Click on the “e-call letter for RRB JE Exam” tab
-Log in with the required credentials in the login window
-Fill in the registration number and date of birth to download the call letter
-Download and take a print of the call letter to reproduce at the RRB offices. 

