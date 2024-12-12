RRB JE exam is scheduled for December 16, 17, and 18, 2024, at various exam centers all across the country. The exam will have a duration of 90 minutes and will feature a total of 100 questions.

The Railway Recruitment Board is all set to issue the admit card for the RRB JE exam on its official website. This will be available to candidates who have completed their registration on the Indian Railway platform. The board has already provided the city intimation slip for applicants. The admit cards are expected to be released on either December 12 or December 13, 2024, at least three days prior to the exam date, which is scheduled for December 16, 2024.

Candidates can download the RRB Junior Engineer admit card through the download link available at rrbapply.gov.in, as well as on the official websites of the regional railway boards. It is important for students to have their registration number and password ready in order to download the hall ticket. Entry to the examination will only be permitted if candidates present a printed copy of their admit card on the day of the exam.

The CBT 1 written examination for the RRB Junior Engineer position is scheduled to take place on December 16, 17, and 18, 2024, at various exam centers all across the country. The exam will have a duration of 90 minutes and will feature a total of 100 questions.

The recruitment process for the RRB JE will include several stages: the first-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-I), followed by the Second-Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-II), Document Verification (DV), and a Medical Examination (ME).

To download the hall ticket for the RRB JE exam, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRBs.

Step 2: Click on RRB JE Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Step 4: Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.