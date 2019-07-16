RRB Guwahati NTPC Admit Card 2019 to be released soon; check rrbguwahati.gov.in for details

Railway Recruitment Board, Guwahati will soon release the admit card for Computer Based Test Phase I Exam for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). Candidates who had applied for the exam can download the e-admit card from the RRB Guwahati official website www.rrbguwahati.gov.in, once it is released.

More than 35,000 vacancies for both graduates and non-graduates have been registered for Non-Technical Popular Categories in various railways and production zones.

There will be two stages of exam-

1. Computer-based test (CBT)

2. Skill test

Selected candidates will have to go for the medical test. The jobs will be provided on merit basis.

Steps to download the admit card...

1. Visit the official website of the RRB NTPC Guwahati rrbguwahati.gov.in

2. Click on the admit card link ‘RRB NTPC CBT I Admit Card 2019’

3. You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your registration id

4. Admit card will appear

5. Download and take a print out.