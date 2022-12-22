Search icon
RRB Group D Result 2022 OUT for Guwahati, Bhopal regions: See steps to check here

RRB Group D Result 2022 for Guwahati has been released at rrbguwahati.gov.in.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D Guwahati result 2022 has been released at the official website-- rrbguwahati.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their RRB Group D Guwahati result 2022. RRB has also released the cut-off details and a list of candidates shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test has also been released.

The RRB Group D exam 2022 was conducted between August 17 and October 11, 2022. Along with the result for the Guwahati region, the result for the Bhopal region has also been released. 

Candidates who have qualified for the exam will now have to appear for a Physical Efficiency Test or PET for the RRB Group D Recruitment 2022. The RRB Group D Result 2022 for other regions are also expected to release soon. 

RRB Guwahati Group D Result 2022: How to check 

  • Eligible candidates should visit the regional official website--rrbguwahati.gov.in
  • Click on link which reads, "CEN No. RRC 01/2019 Notice on result of candidates shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test”
  • Candidates will have to enter their registration number and password
  • The RRB Group D Level 1 result 2022 for Guwahati region will be displayed on screen
  • Candidates should download the same and go through the details
  • Direct link to check and download result, cut off PDF. 
